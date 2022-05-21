Anupama 21 May 2022 Written Update: The Shah Family Gives A Memorable Farewell To Anu

Anupama 21 May 2022 episode begins with Baa lovingly telling Anuj how he managed to take her blessings to which he says that knew that she wanted to bless him anyway. They all then ask Anu and Anuj to perform aarti before leaving. Anu then gets emotional while recalling the time she came to the house. Bapuji then asks everyone to perform the last ritual before bidding farewell to Anu.

Anupama 21 May 2022 Written Update

As the family begin the ritual, every member comes one by one to extend their wishes to Anu as she begins her new journey by writing a note on her saree. Even Vanraj arrives and gives her a gift while stating that he will not write anything because he doesn't want her past to be anywhere in her present. Kavya takes part in the ritual and adorably warns Anuj to take care of Anu. Pakhi breaks down in tears while Anu consoles her with tears in her eyes. Pakhi then says that they both are the best and deserve the best in life.

Toshu apologises to Anu for his past mistakes

Toshu apologises to Anu for his past mistakes and tells Anu not to hate him but rather express her anger in case he repeats his mistake. Samar then gets teary-eyed seeing Anu while everyone recalls how he was the only one who used to always be with Anu. Samar, Baa, Bapuji and others then write their note on Anu's saree with tears in their eyes. Later on, Bapuji asks Anuj to keep Anu happy to which Anuj assures the same to him. He even asks them to fulfil the vow they took during the wedding. As they bid farewell to Anu, Samar says that none will cry while saying goodbye to her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj reach home after bidai, the family performs a special Graha Pravesh ceremony.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa