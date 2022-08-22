Anupama 22 August 2022 Written Update: Barkha And Ankush Plan To Kick Anu Out Of The House

Anupama 22 August 2022 episode begins with the Doctor examining Anuj and telling Anu that it is a good sign that Anuj opened his eyes. She then tells him that it is Anuj’s birthday and she wanted to take him downstairs. The doctor then allows her to take him downstairs and asks her to create a happy environment around Anuj. Meanwhile, as Adhik and Pakhi talk to each other, she tells him that Vanraj is behaving weird these days and reveals that he is adamant to meet Anuj. Adhik then says that they should let him come to the house so that things will get better between the two families to which she says that it is not a good idea.

Anupama 22 August 2022 Written Update

Pakhi then tells Adhik that she did not like how he misbehaved with her family members at the hospital. Adhik thinks that he should’ve been careful and apologised to her. Meanwhile, Anu decks up Anuj like lord Krishna and tells him that she will dress up in the most special way for him. L'il Anu then asks Anu whether the Shah family will visit them to which she says that they will celebrate the day at their house.

Barkha taunts Anu

On the other hand, even the Shah family makes arrangements for the Janmashtami celebration while Vanraj sits silently. Kavya notices him and thinks about whether he is guilty of pushing Anuj off the cliff and is hiding this from everyone. The police then arrive at the Shah house to which Vanraj gets scared about whether they were there to arrest him. On the other hand, Baa thinks that Barkha filed a complaint against Vanraj. The cops then reveal the name of the person they wanted to meet and learn that they were at the wrong address. Later on, as Vanraj keeps staring at the door, Kavya feels that he is planning to go to the Kapadia house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu performs for Anuj while everyone cheers for her. Vanraj then sneaks into the house and apologises to Anuj. Barkha notices him and lashes out at him while taunting Anu. Barkha then hands over some legal documents to Anu which leaves her in shock.

