Anupama 22 December 2021 Written Update: Malvika Asks Anu Whether She Loves Anuj

Anupama 22 December 2021 episode begins with Anuj continuing with his horrific past accident and tells Anu that he had no idea who took him to the hospital after his parents' accident. He then reveals how Malvika went into a coma while their parents died during treatment. As Anuj cries while narrating the incident, even Anuj gets emotional. Anuj further states that he can feel Malvika's loneliness even when she tries to hide it. he then confesses that Malvika keeps travelling from place to place in order to punish him. On the other hand, Kavya gets emotional on seeing Vanraj and recalls the time when he was rude to her.

Anupama 22 December 2021 Written Update

As Anuj cries in Anu's lap, GK and Malvika arrive. Anu gets stunned to see her whole GK thinks he should not have brought Malvika. Malvika then calls Anuj to which even he gets shocked. Malvika then asks Anu whether she loves Anuj to which everyone stands in shock. Anu then asks her why is she asking to which Malvika begins to laugh revealing that she was kidding. on the other hand, Baa tells Bapuji that Anu went to her home instead of Anuj's house while Bapuji worries about Anu. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini share a romantic moment where the former asks her to get married. Nandini then blushes and asks him to start addressing Vanraj as his father. Even Samar advises her to accept Kavya.

Malvika takes Anu back to their house

Malvika then tells Anu to return to their house while telling Anuj not to share their family's personal details with anyone. the next morning, as Anu decides to cook breakfast for everyone, she wonders what to cook for Malvika. Anuj then arrives and tells her that he will not let her cook alone to which she recalls the time when she used to work alone in the kitchen. Malvika then arrives and tells Anu that she will cook food for everyone.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, Malvika loses her calm and shouts at Anuj telling him that things will not get fine even if he apologises to her. She accuses him of doing the same during Akshay's time as well. She then runs out of the house while Anuj and Anu look for her in the market. Malvika then reaches the Shah house.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa