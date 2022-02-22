Anupama 22 February 2022 Written Update: Vanraj And Leela Confront Pakhi

Anupama 22 February 2022 episode begins with Anuj telling Anu that the song has been recorded. Samar then arrives and tells them they need new props for the new dance video to which Anu tells her not to buy them but get them on rent. Anuj then tells her to accompany Samar if she wants to and asks Anu to come back soon. On the other hand, Pakhi, Vanraj, Baa and Bapuji sit together and talk about the issue. Vanraj then says that though this generation needs freedom it doesn't mean they will misbehave with their elders. Pakhi then feels sorry for her mistake and tells Baa how much she loves her. Baa then complains to Vanraj about Pakhi always using her phone to which Pakhi asks whether she is spying on her.

Anupama 22 February 2022 Written Update

Anu then arrives and tells Pakhi that Baa is saying the right thing to which Pakhi furiously walks away. Vanraj then taunts Anu for setting a bad example on her kids by roaming around with her boyfriend. Anu then gives him a befitting reply by reminding her of how he cheated on his wife and his family to which he accuses her of leaving her kids. Anu then says that she just left the house and not her kids and reminds him that he is a father too and is equally responsible.

Anuj plans Anu's birthday celebration

On the other hand, Anuj tells Samar that they need to make Anu's birthday memorable for her. meanwhile, Kavya lashes out at Anu for misbehaving with Vanraj to which the former regrets helping her. Vanraj then asks her when will she come back again to give them a lecture to which Bapuji warns him to stop. Bapuji then tells Anu that she can come anytime she wants. Anu then tells Vanraj that next time she will come with good news that will blow away his mind. Samar and Nandini then arrive. Anu informs everyone that they have decided to break up with each other. Everyone gets shocked to hear this while Vanraj and Baa begin accusing Nandini.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj, Toshu and Kavya sit together to decide how to get the board of directors on their side, Vanraj tells Toshu to spread the news that Anuj is no longer a part of the Kapadia Empire. On the other hand, Anuj expresses his love to Anu and asks her to get married to him.

Image: A Still from Anupama