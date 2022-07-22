Anupama 22 July 2022 Written Update: Barkha Manipulates Pakhi Against Anu

Anupama 22 July 2022 episode begins with Kavya, Lil Anu, Samar and Kinjal going inside and preparing hot chocolate for everyone. Anu then apologises to Baa for being late and assures her that she won't repeat it. Vanraj then says that she doesn't need to worry about Kinjal anymore while baa sides with him. While everyone enjoys hot chocolate together, Baa takes a seat. Lil Anu then does magic on her knees and asks whether it helped or not.

Anupama 22 July 2022 Written Update

Samar then tells Anu to be on time from now onwards and adds how Kinjal was worried about her. This leaves Anu in shock. On the other hand, Pakhi urges Barkha not to gift her expensive things to which she convinces her to take them. She then adds how Sara doesn't like branded things but she wants everyone to stay classy. She then says that she will give numerous classy and expensive gifts to Adhik’s future wife to which Pakhi says that she will be so lucky.

Lil Anu and Anu go to the latter’s mother’s house

Lil Anu bonds with Kanta while Anu expresses her fear to her mother. Kanta then says that she is worried about Lil Anu to which she assures Anu that everything will be fine. On the other hand, as Vanraj tells Kavya to take care of Kinjal from now onwards, Baa complains to him stating that she is not that old. On the other hand, Barkha manipulates Pakhi into going to the US with Adhik for further studies. She then adds that her mother is rich and she can definitely afford her studies. Barkha then urges Pakhi to stay with them. Anu then arrives and looks at Pakhi wearing branded clothes.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu tells Pakhi that one should only take expensive gifts if one can return the same. Pakhi then taunts her by reminding her of Anuj’s expensive gifts. Pakhi then urges Anuj whether she can stay in their house for a while.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa