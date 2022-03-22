Anupama 22 March 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Urges Anu To Back Off From Wedding

Anupama 22 March 2022 episode begins with Pakhi talking to her friends through a video call during which her friends discuss another friend's mother getting married. Pakhi then says that it is normal and her friends say that it is not normal in this country. Anu overhears their conversation and as Pakhi walks outside, the latter asks her not to get married again. Pakhi tells her that she had to face a lot when Vanraj got married and adds that she cannot go through it all over again. Anu tries to make her understand that one should not think about what others think of them to which Pakhi says that she is not as strong as her to face people.

Anupama 22 March 2022 Written Update

Vanraj then arrives and says that Pakhi is right and she should back off from getting married to Anuj. He then thinks that though he doesn't have any problem with Anuj he cannot see Anuj and Anuj happy. As Anu reaches the dance academy, she recalls Baa, Rakhi, and Vanraj's words. Anuj then arrives and asks her whether everything is fine. She avoids answering him and says that she needs to practice. She then begins dancing while Anuj gazes at her.

Bapuji worries about Anu and Anuj

On the other hand, Bapuji, Samar, and Dolly worry about Anu. Samar then reveals that Kinjal is blaming herself for the troubles in Anu's life while Dolly wonders Anu might change her decision to get married. Meanwhile, Baa tells Vanraj that she will not let Anu get married to Anuj. Later on, Anuj asks Anu whether Baa said something to her to which she asks him to leave. Anuj then walks out saying that if she decides to leave him, he will never return to her. Anuj then returns home and breaks down in tears thinking about Anu. On the other hand, as Anu returns home, Bapuji asks whether she is fine and whether she met Anuj or not. Bapuji then calls Anuj and asks him about the situation to which he lies to him. Anuj then mentions that Anu is not talking to him.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj gets free from his meeting early and rushes to see Anu's performance. As he drives fast, he meets with an accident. On the other hand, Anu gets ready for her performance while worrying about Anuj.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa