Anupama 22 November 2021 Written Update: Kavya Plays Her Master Stroke

Anupama 22 November 2021 episode begins with Kavya ranting about Vanraj and his family not accepting her as their family member and only chanting Anu's name day and night. Vanraj then blames her for not being able to accept his family as her own to which she further tells him that his family creates drama for no reason. Adding to it, she also says that not only his parents, his kids also didn't accept her as their family member. Kavya then points finger at Samar who is a Mumma boy and then Tohsu who insults her own mother. Anu then calms her down and asks her to continue her argument inside the house but Kavya tells her to shut her mouth.

Kavya continues to lash out at Vanraj and the Shah family for not accepting her as a daughter-in-law of the house and comparing her to Anu. She also accuses Bapuji of leaving the house for some work every time a drama is about to happen in the house and also blames Baa for threatening her to give her a tight slap. Vanraj keeps listening to Kavya's rant and he later confesses that that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life. Bapuji, on the other hand, says that he shouldn't have come while Kavya lashes out at him as well. Vanraj then warns her to shut up and says that though he regrets marrying her, he will not step back from his responsibility as her husband. He then says that since Kavya does not like staying with everyone in the Shah house, he has decided that they both will stay separately. As Vanraj holds Kavya's hand to leave, she says that she will not. She then goes inside and brings the papers of the house. As Vanraj reads them, he elans that the house now belongs to Kavya.

Kavya then reveals that it is Rakhi Dave who gave her the idea of getting the Shah house in her name and mentions how Anu, Baa, Vanraj and Dolly were fools who did not even read the papers while signing. Anu then tells her that she did wrong to which Kavya says that none of the family members has done anything right till now so she is not the only one doing wrong. Anu then tells her that family indulges in arguments but they never cheat on anyone. She then says that first, it was Vanraj who cheated and now it is Kavya. Adding to it, she also tells her that if Kavya would have begged Baa, Bapuji and the kids to give her the property, they would have given it to her without thinking.

As Bapuji sees Anuj and Anu together, he asks Anu to give Anj a chance to win her heart while on the other hand, Kavya apologises to Vanraj. Vanraj then vows to reveal his true colours.

