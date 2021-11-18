Anupama Written Update 18th November 2021: Vanraj Returns Home

Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show Anupama November 18 episode begins with Anupama trying to cheer Hasmukh up. She offers him Jalebi, but her Babuji refuses it. When she asks him if he would like to eat some cream roll, Anuj says he will join him too. Jignesh comes to meet Hasmukh and lightens everyone's mood by mispronouncing Anuj's name. Samar also joins them with some sweets and wishes everyone a Happy New Year. Seeing the bond between, Anupama, Hasmukh, Jignesh and Samar, Anuj smiles.

Anupama written update November 18

On the other hand, Vanraj gets worried and calls Jignesh. Hasmukh asks him not to pick Vanraj's call or else he would want to talk to him. Hasmukh tells everyone Vanraj should not learn about what had happened and how Leela insulted him. Kavya intervenes and tells Hasmukh, Vanraj will not learn anything only if he returns home. She also tells everyone Ba has come to take Babuji home. Kavya recalls how she convinced Leela Vanraj should not learn anything and the only way to do so is by bringing Babuji back home. As Leela enters the house, Hasmukh recalls how she defamed him before everyone. Anupama gives strength to Babuji by holding his hand. Kavya and Jignesh both receive calls from Vanraj but do not pick them up. On the other hand, Vanraj decides to return home as nobody receives his calls.

Leela then tries to convince Hasmukh to return home. However, Hasmukh refuses and closes the door on her face. Leela says she defamed him out of anger as he left her on the day of a festival. Leela warns Anupama and begins to bang the door. She says she will curse her if she did not open the door. Hasmukh yells at Leela and warns her not to say anything against Anupama.

Vanraj returns home

Vanraj returns home and finds everyone is hiding something from him. He asks Paritosh what had happened at the Shah house, but Paritosh chooses to stay quiet and avoids Vanraj's question. On the other hand, Hasmukh tells Leela she left him shattered and destroyed everything after defaming him. When Leela fails to convince Hasmukh, she worries how she will answer to Vanraj when he will come across everything.

