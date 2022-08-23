Anupama 23 August 2022 Written Update: Vanarj Visits Kapadia House To Apologise To Anuj

Anupama 23 August 2022 episode begins with Lil Anu and Anu planning to begin the celebration while Barkha and Ankush wonder why did Anu invite people from the office. Barkha adds that it will be good for them to be on good terms with the employees. Anu then performs for Anuj and later they cut the cake on Anuj’s birthday.

Anupama 23 August 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Baa tells everyone to come together for the puja, they realise that Vanraj is missing. Kavya then says that he must’ve gone to meet Anuj. meanwhile, Ankush drops legal documents and Anu picks them up, however, Barkha snatches them from her before she reads what’s in them. Baa then urges Toshu to look for Vanraj while the latter reaches the Kapadia house. He goes to Anuj and apologises to him to which everyone looks at him and gets shocked.

The Shah family arrives at the Kapadia house

Vanraj then tells Anuj to wake up and let everyone know the truth and adds that he has no idea what happened at the cliff. Anu then asks him why did he come here while Pakhi enters the house. Vanraj then recalls Pakhi supporting him to apologise to Anuj while asking to accompany him as well. Ankush and Barkha begin insulting Vanraj while Anu asks them to maintain silence at least on Anuj's birthday. Barkha then lashes out at her for pretending to love Anuj but secretly supporting Vanraj. Barkha then hands over the legal documents to Anu and adds that she is showing her true colours after Anuj’s condition got serious to which Anu says that it is she who unveiled her true colours. The Shah family arrives along with Rakhi and gets into an argument with Ankush and Barkha. While handing over the documents, Barkha tells Anu that they don’t find her fit to run the empire so from now on, Ankush will be in charge.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu reads the documents and gets shocked while, on the other hand, Anuj comes out of the coma. The nurse Shilpa runs to Anu and says Anuj’s name.

