Anupama 23 February 2022 Written Update: Bapuji And Anu Worry About Kinjal

Anupama 23 February 2022 episode begins with Nandini thanking the family members for accepting her while Anu consoles her by saying that it is not wrong to love yourself. As Nandini leaves, Anu hugs Samar while the latter feels that he will not be able to love anyone else. Later on, Anu and Anuj perform puja together at home with the latter thinking about asking Anu that important question before it gets late.

On the other hand, Toshu meets Kinjal and asks how's her health to which she informs him that she needs to talk to him but Toshu's phone starts ringing and he leaves. Meanwhile, Anu informs Anuj that she needs to get vegetables from the market to which he offers to get them.

Anupama 23 February 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Bapuji gets cream roles for everyone and tries to cheer them up. He tells Samar and Kinjal that he is just making an attempt to make them happy because he knows that they are missing Anu. He then asks Kinjal what is she is worried about to which she walks away saying that she cannot share it with anyone but Anu. Later on, Anuj gets a lot of vegetables which leaves Anu in shock. While Anu praises his talent of picking vegetables, she lashes out at him for bringing so many at once. On the other hand, Vanraj gets a call from Malvika and he tries to convince him that he took the decision by himself because she was not answering his calls. He then decides to meet her at the office.

Bapuji taunts Vanraj

Bapuji then arrives and lectures him on whether he knows how to do business. Vanraj then cribs about Anuj influencing Malvika via GK to which Bapuji laughs at him and warns him to be careful. Vanraj then meets Toshu and asks him to spread the news that Anuj has no ties with the Kapadia Empire so that he will never be able to return.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj proposes Anu get married to him and states that it should be her decision whether they should get married or not. Later on, Anuj tells Anu that he cannot wait further to get married to her.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa