Anupama 23 July 2022 Written Update: Anupama Has An Argument With Pakhi Over Barkha's Gift

Anupama 23 July 2022 episode begins with Barkha telling Anupama that both her daughters got some special gifts today. Anu asks Pakhi who gave her the gifts, to which the latter says Barkha. Seeing this, Barkha promises a little Anu that she will give her more gifts soon. Anupama asks Anu to go inside and then she confronts Barkha and asks her about the need of giving such expensive gifts to Barkha.

Anupama then tries to make Pakhi understand her mistake by telling her that gifts should be accepted as per one's status. Pakhi then counter-questions Anupama and asks her when Anuj gifted her a diamond necklace then she accepted it without even thinking twice about her status. Anupama tells Pakhi that she accepted the necklace because she earns and shares her work with her husband. She tells her first to learn how to earn and then think about receiving expensive presents from others. Pakhi and Anupama have a heated argument with each other over this.

Anupama 23 July 2022 Written Update

As Leela gives a massage to Kinjal, Kavya comes and tells her she also wants a massage. Kinjal then shares with Kavya that she is waiting for Anupama to give her the oil that reduces stretch marks. Kavya and Kinjal then discuss Anupama, however, seeing this Leela gets upset and tells Vanraj that whatever she does for Kinjal goes in vain as the latter always praises Anupama.

Anupama gets offended by Anuj for bringing gifts for Anu

Anupama gets shocked seeing Anuj bringing an expensive customised silver dinner for Anu. Anupama asks Anuj about the gift to which he says that don't see the price, see the emotion behind the gift. Pakhi then asks Anuj if she can stay back at the Kapadia mansion, however, the latter says she needs to take Vanraj's permission first.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj takes Pakhi back to her house, however before leaving she tells Anupama she might soon shift to the Kapadia house. This makes Anupama shocked and surprised.