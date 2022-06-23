Anupama 23 June 2022 Written Update: Barkha Adds Fuel To Anu And Anuj's Argument

Anupama 23 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj trying to make Anu understand that he does not like it when anyone yells at her. He then urges her to stay away from her family for a few days and adds that if anyone will yell at her, he will not be able to control his anger anymore. Anu then reminds him that Kinjal is pregnant and she needs her the most. She further assures him that she will handle Vanraj to which Anuj says that she couldn't handle him for 26 years. Meanwhile, Barkha and Adhik enjoy watching them fight.

Anupama 23 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Pakhi misbehaves with Vanraj over staying at Anu’s place and tells him that it wasn't Anu’s fault. She then affirms that she will visit Anu whenever she wants because she is her mother. As she walks away, Vanraj tells Bapuji how his kids are now ashamed of him and this house. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu continue to argue while Barkha intervenes and sides with Anuj. Anuj tells Anu that he never wants her to keep apologising to anyone even when she is not at fault. As Anuj walks away, Barkha indirectly insults the Shah family and accuses them of staying quiet when Vanraj created a scene in the house.

Anu and Anuj patch things up after their argument

Anu then goes to her room while Ankush and Sara lash out at Barkha for adding fuel to the situation without a reason. Sara even reflects on Barkha’s relationship with Ankush to make her realise that she did wrong with Anu. Later on, Anu and Anuj patch things up and hug each other.

Anupama next episode spoiler

The next morning, Barkha meets Anu and tells her to stay calm because couples usually fight with each other. Anu then asserts that she doesn't let other people add fuel to her relationships. She then informs Barkha that GK checked the bills for the interior design of the house and the amount did not match the money invested.

