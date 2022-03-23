Anupama 23 March 2022 Written Update: Anuj Meets With A Car Accident, Anu Breaks Down

Anupama 23 March 2022 episode begins with Anuj recalling last night's meeting with Anu and breaking down in tears while Anu on the other hand, misses him. Anu then recalls Vanraj's words and thinks that she will announce her decision after her dance performance and thinks that it might break Anuj's heart. On the other hand, Anuj gets a call for a meeting.

Meanwhile, as Bapuji wakes up and looks for Anu, Vanraj arrives and informs that he saw her leaving early this morning. Baa then arrives and taunts Bapuji for caring so much for Anu to which he warns her to stay away otherwise she will have to see his wrath.

Anupama 23 March 2022 Written Update

Bapuji then calls Samar to help him find Anu and walks away. They both then visit the venue for the completion with Kinjal and meet Anu. Bapuji asks Anu to reveal her decision but a girl arrives and takes Anu away for the stage setting. On the other hand, as Anuj finishes his meeting, He drives towards the venue to attend Anu's dance competition while Anu gets ready recalling the good times she spent with him and thinks about ending everything with her decision today. She keeps calling Anuj but he doesn't pick to which she informs GK about the same. GK tries calling him as well but he doesn't pick up his call either.

Devika gives a befitting reply to Vanraj

On the other hand, as Vanraj, Baa and Kavya arrive at the venue, Bapuji gets shocked. Even Rakhi arrives to watch the drama. Vanraj then says that they are here to watch Anu lose to which Devika arrives and gives a befitting reply to him. Later on, Bapuji asks Samar to check with Anuj and ask him to come as Anu will be performing soon. Samar then makes a call to Anuj asking him to arrive soon while the latter assures him to be there in a while. On the other hand, as Anuj drives fast in order to reach early, the car's brake fails and he meets with an accident while Anu collapses, on the other hand, worrying about Anuj.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu breaks down in tears and tells Devika that Anuj is in danger to which she decides to call the police. On the other hand, police find a body at a car crash and notice that it is Anuj Kapadia's car. Later on, Anu walks on the stage to perform.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa