Anupama 23 November 2021 Written Update: Anu Convinces Bapuji To Return To Shah House

The Anupama 23 November 2021 episode begins with Anu lashing out at Kavya and accusing her of cheating the family. She then asks why Kavya stole the property by cheating and adds that her family would have given it in charity to her if she ever asked.

She then calls Kavya a thief and says that she first stole someone's husband and now someone's home. Anu also accuses her of cheating on her own husband and refers to her as shameless. As they both continue to argue, Kavya warns Anu not to insult her more. Kavya then asks everyone to come inside her house if they want to but everyone says that they will not live in her house.

Anupama written update

Kinjal then tells Kavya to first decide whether she is a rude daughter-in-law or a good one because she feels that she is still confused about it. Kavya then insults Toshu for being kicked out of the penthouse by Rakhi Dave. Samar says that he will live with her mother to which Kavya taunts Pakhi whether she wants to come inside her house or not.

Kinjal then gives a befitting reply to Kavya while the latter tells everyone to decide quickly and inform her whether they will be staying in her house or not. Anu then turns to Vanraj and asks him whether she can take everyone to her home while Vanraj begs in front of Bapuji and urges him to stay back. He also assures him that he will fix the issue soon while Kavya walks inside the house and thinks that whatever she did was right and she deserves to have some security in her name. Meanwhile, Anu tries to convince Bapuji and the other family members to stay back as Vanraj needs them right now.

Kavya decides to let everyone live in her house on her terms

On the other hand, Kavya decides that if the family lives in her house, they will have to live according to her terms and conditions. As Bapuji decides to stay back, Vanraj goes inside. Kavya then hugs him and apologises to him while giving him an explanation while Vanraj thinks that he has reached the limit with Kavya and now he will do everything that the old Vanraj used to do.

As everyone walks inside the house, Anu leaves with Anuj but Bapuji stops her. He then suggests to her that she should let Anuj enter her heart as everyone needs a companion at some point. He further praises Anuj and tells her that she deserves much more happiness and Vanraj never deserved her because God had planned something better for her.

