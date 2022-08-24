Anupama 24 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj Wakes Up; Lashes Out At Barkha And Ankush

Anupama 24 August 2022 episode begins with Anu holding the documents in hand while Baa asks what was written in them. Barkha then says that Anu should know what she needs to do now to which she says yes and burns the papers. Anu then tells Baa that it is a legal notice. She then adds that she will reply to the same after taking Anuj to his room because she doesn't want him to listen to the same.

Anupama 24 August 2022 Written Update

Anu takes Anuj to his room and urges him not to worry about anything. She then returns and asks Barkha and Ankush to continue to which they say that they can get more copies of the documents. They add that they cannot trust Anu for taking care of Anuj as well as his empire and Ankush will now handle everything. Anu then gives a befitting reply to them and adds that they do not have any idea how Lord Krishna will help her. Meanwhile, Anuj gets restless and screams Anu's name to which the nurse informs Anu that Anuj woke up. Everyone then rushes to the room to see Anuj while Barkha, Ankush, and Adhik get worried.

Anuj slams Barkha and Ankush

Anuj then lashes out at Barkha and Ankush for showing their true colours and reveals that he knows about how their business failed in the US. He then says that Vanraj pushed him off the cliff and asks Barkha and Ankush whether they wanted to hear the same thing. He then states that it is not true while revealing the incident and stating that he slipped while talking to Vanraj but the latter slipped with him while saving him. Barkha and Ankush then try to explain that they were just trying to protect him and they do not need his empire. Anuj then states that if they do not want his business then he will remove them from their business. Lil Anu then arrives and hugs Anuj. She then asks him to cut the cake again and they all celebrate Anuj’s birthday again.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj warns Barkha and Ankush to leave the house before Anuj himself kicks them out. Ankush and Barkha ask Anu where will they take Sara and Adhik to which Anu says that it is their problem. She then says that it is Anuj’s decision.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa