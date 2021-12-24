Anupama 24 December 2021 Written Update: Atrangi Re's Rinku Sooryavanshi Meets Anu

Anupama 24 December 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj looking for Malvika while Anuj tells her how she is quite stubborn and gets angry at trivial things. Anuj further says that Malvika completely changed after her parents' demise while Anu urges him not to blame himself for everything. On the other hand, Vanraj gets ready for the big day ahead while Kavya brings the handkerchief. He then asks her if she is trying to become Anu and clarifies that if he liked Anu then he wouldn't have separated from her. Kavya then asks what kind of wife he wants her to become to which he asks her to just sign the divorce papers and leave.

Anupama 24 December 2021 Written Update

As Anuj keeps blaming himself for everything that happened with Malvika, Anu tries to keep him calm. On the other hand, baa wonders who is in the kitchen and gets shocked to see Kavya packing Vanraj's tiffin. Kavya then says that she is trying to become a good wife to which Baa nods and leaves. Meanwhile, as Malvika leaves from home, she walks on the road bare-footed. She even lashes out at a man staring at her while Anu runs into the Atrangi Re movie character, Rinku Sooryavanshi, which is being essayed by Sara Ali Khan. As Rinku shares her 'Atrangi' story with her, they both share an interesting conversation ahead. Later on, as Kavya gives tiffin to Vanraj, he refuses to take it as he planned to go on food-tasting the entire day. Malvika then visits the Shah house

Anuj tells Anu about Akshay and Malvika

As Malvika reaches the Shah house, she asks Vanraj for something to drink and while she drinks, everyone keeps staring at her. Baa then asks if she wants anything else to which she says that she wants her permission to stay in the house. She then says that she can adjust on a sofa, on the swing, and even on the table and urges them to permit her to live in their house. She hugs Vanraj and asks him to let her stay while everyone gets uncomfortable seeing them. On the other hand, Anu asks Anuj about Akshay to which he reveals that Malvika loved him and when he enquired about him, he realised that he only wanted Malvika's money. He further tells Anu that when he tried to make Malvika understand the same, she lashed out at him and blamed him for everything.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Vanraj allows Malvika to stay in the Shah house, Kavya shouts at her and tells her to get out. Soon, Anuj and Anu arrive where the latter allows Malvika to stay in the house.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa