Anupama 24 June Written Update: Anuj And Anupama Reconcile With Each Other After 1st Fight

Anupama 24 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj justifying Vanraj's reaction where he tells Anupama that he also would have reacted in a similar manner if something like that would have happened to her. Further, Anupama gets furious with Anuj for talking about leaving her. To which the latter apologises to her and also congratulates her on their first fight.

Anupama 24 June written update

After learning about the fight that happened between Anuj and Anupama, Barkha tries to manipulate Anupama. She tells her that fights between couples are common, however, all her plans go in vain when Anupama reveals that she has already reconciled with Anuj. Anupama even takes a dig at Barkha and tells her that she has enough experience with relationships and will not let anyone add fuel to fire. Later, Anupama tells Barkha that she has given the bills to GK for checking but surprisingly the amount mentioned on the bills and money spent on interior design are not matching. When Barkha learns this, she gets stunned.

Vanraj learns that Kinjal isn't home

Vanraj calls Leela and enquires about Kinjal, however, he hangs up the call upon learning that Kinjal is still at the Kapadia mansion. Barkha tells Kinjal that she should come with the Shah's. Later Anuj lightens ups the mood by telling Kinjal that he has prepared some special sweets for her and Hasmuk. Meanwhile, Vanraj calls Anupama to ask about Kinjal, however, Anupama tells him not to worry as they will soon drop Kinjal home. On the other hand, as Anupama visits the Shah's, she gets shocked seeing Hasmuk working and sweeping the floor.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that Rakhi plans to do a baby shower for Kinjal. However, when she is just about to call the Kapadia's, Leela comes in between and tries to intervene.