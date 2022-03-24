Anupama 24 March 2022 Written Update: Devika & Samar Learn About Anuj's Accident

Anupama 24 March 2022 episode begins with the host of the dance competition announcing the next performance as no one from the audience wanted to dance on stage. A volunteer then arrives and whispers something in Samar's ear to which the latter stands up and rushes to the green room. Devika notices tension on Samar's face and goes behind her. Samar then tells Devika that Anu is in shock and is screaming Anuj's name. As they both reach backstage, the security guard stops them from going inside. Samar argues with him but he doesn't listen. Samar and Devika then trick the guard and run inside the green room.

As they both go inside, they see Anu sitting on the floor constantly taking Anuj's name and saying that something has happened to him. Samar then calls Anuj but he doesn't answer while Devika tries to calm Anu. Devika then calls the police to ensure Anuj is fine. On the other hand, Bapuji and Kinjal await Anu's performance and wonder when will Anuj arrive. later on, Anu dreams of Anuj walking towards her while she apologises to him for ignoring him the other day. As Anuj walks away, Anu screams his name while Devika asks her to go on stage and perform because it is Anuj's dream. She then encourages Anu to perform by making her swear on Anuj, she agrees to dance.

The police find a body near Anuj's car

On the other hand, Vanraj eagerly waits for Anu's performance while Rakhi wonders where is her lover. The police then find Anuj's car and even spots a body nearby. They then decide to inform his family. As Anu goes on stage to perform, Devika gets a call from the police who inform her about Anuj's accident and reveal that he is no more. Anu then begins her performance and dances with joy. In the end, she falls on stage.

As Anu announces her wedding with Anuj, the latter walks in and gets excited. On the other hand, Vanraj and Baa sit in shock.

