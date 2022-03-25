Anupama 25 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Announces Her Wedding With Anuj

Anupama 25 March 2022 episode begins with Anu performing on the stage and as she finishes her performance, she points to a message on the screen that read 'Anupama Weds Anuj.' She then screams Anuj's name while the latter arrives through the gate. While the Shah family gets shocked, Anuj gets elated and rushes to the stage. As they both hold hands and gaze into each others' eyes, they recall their happy moments together. While Baouji, Kinjal, Samar, Dolly and Devika get happy, Vanraj, Toshu, Baa and Kavya stand in shock. On the other hand, Rakhi gets happy seeing all the drama.

As everyone lauds for Anu, she tells Anuj that all this while she could not express her feelings but now she will not miss the chance to express them. Bapuji, Kinjal, Dolly, Devika and Samar then congratulate Anu and hug her. Bapuji then says that even if Anu doesn't win the dance trophy, he is glad that she won life's trophy. Devika then asks Anu and Anuj to go backstage and enjoy the moment with each other. As they sit together, Anuj asks Anu why was she upset with him to which she assures that she was upset with Baa and Toshu. She further adds that she always supported them but did not expect them to be going against her and her choices. Anuj feels glad that she was not upset with him.

Anuj then proposes that Baa should visit a psychiatrist to which Anu tells her not to bad mouth Baa. Anuj then tells her about his accident and reveals how he jumped out of the car to save himself after the brakes failed. As they both spend quality time together, Anuj reveals that Samar, Kinjal, Bapuji and others have already started preparation for their wedding to which she gets surprised. Anu then asks Anuj to take her for a dinner date. Anuj then informs her that he needs to leave for a meeting in Udaipur to which she stares at him in shock.

The next episode will be a crossover for Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai characters in which Anu will teach dance to Aarohi and Abhimanyu at the wedding.

