Anupama 25 November 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Speaks His Heart Out To Anu

Anupama 25 November 2021 episode begins with Kavya getting annoyed after Baa asks her to go out of the room. Baa then tells Anu that though Kavya took her portion of the property, do not let her have her dance academy. She also assures her that she will pay for all the damage she did to her academy. Baa also urges her to keep visiting the family on festivals and special occasions. Anu then gets emotional but tells Baa that she will not be able to visit the house because it is not her house anymore and belongs to Kavya now. She then says that everyone can visit her house anytime they want. Baa still insists to visit them to which Anu agrees.

Anupama 25 November 2021 Written Update

While everyone gets emotional on seeing Baa, Bapuji feels glad to see the change in her. Baa then says that she now has a habit of having Anu around while Kavya overhears their conversation and gets jealous. Anu then tells Baa to rest and take care of herself while everyone urges Vanraj to sing a song for Baa to cheer her up. As Vanraj sings a song, Baa goes to sleep after some time and Anu decides to leave. Anu then tells Vanraj that she will visit anytime Baa needs her to which he thanks her. She then sees that temple has no Diya in it and goes and lights a Diya. Kavya then arrives and insults her. She asks her not to do any drama but Anu returns a befitting reply to her. Kavya then compares Anu with dogs and asks why she doesn't feel humiliated. Anu then says that she would be humiliated if her name was compared to Kavya. She then raises a finger at Kavya for cheating on them and getting property papers signed. As Kavya raises her voice at her, Anu tells her to shut up otherwise her husband would scold her.

Kavya tells Anu not to enter her house

As Kavya warns Anu not to enter her house, she says that she will visit the house to meet her family and will stay away from her. Anu even advises her to make this house heaven as it is the duty of a daughter-in-law of the house but Kavya does not listen to her. As Anu leaves, Vanraj arrives and feels sorry for what Kavya did. He then tells Anu that after the last incident, Kavya is out of her heart and says that he will now become the old Vanraj and get back at her. Later on, Anu and Bhavesh celebrate Bhai Dooj while on the other hand, even Pakhi celebrates it with Samar and Toshu.

Anupama next episode spolier

As Bhavesh gives Anu a magnet she lost in childhood, she realises that Anuj saved it for her. Later on, Anu bakes a cake for Anuj to which the latter expresses his love to her.

Image: Anupamaa Poster