Anupama 24 November 2021 Written Update: Baa Excludes Kavya From The Shah Family

Anupama 24 November 2021 episode begins with Bapuji reminding Anu that she also deserves to be happy and also tells her that nobody can love her the way Anuj does. He further asks her to welcome him into her heart while Anu stands stunned listening to everything. As she walks out, Anuj approaches her and asks her if everything is fine to which Anu does not respond. Anuj further asks her not to worry because her family is now under one roof. He also tells her that it is high time she starts thinking about herself and adds that when he sees her upset, he too gets sad. Anu silently listens to what he says and gazes at him.

Anupama 24 November 2021 Written Update

Anuj then asks Anu whether she will be staying at the Shah house or accompanying him. Anu then nods her head with a yes to accompany him. On the other hand, Vanraj walks on the road at night thinking about how he was in the past. He decides to become powerful and rich again as before and teach Kavya a lesson. Meanwhile, as Anuj drops Anu home, he asks her to visit the office early the next day as they have a lot of meetings lined up. At home, Baa sits next to Bapuji holding his leg and urging him to forgive her while Bapuji tells her that only his body is in the house and not his soul. He further says that God is punishing her because she wanted to have the house and now Kavya has snatched it away. he also tells her that she did not deserve to have a daughter-in-law like Anu and she deserves a one like Kavya. Baa realises her mistake and apologises to Bapuji but he walks away.

Baa faints

On seeing Baouji walk away, Baa faints. Anu receives a call about the same and she rushes to the Shah house. She meets Vanraj outside and informs her about Baa's health. As the family gathers around Baa, she tells everyone that she needs to speak to her family and asks Kavya to go out. Kavya then says that it is Anu who is an outsider while she is a part of the family. Vanraj then asks Kavya not to argue with Baa. Baa then apologises to Anu and Bapuji while Anu tells her to forget everything that happened. Baa then puts forth a condition for Anu.

Anupama next episode spolier

Anu lights the Diya in the house when Kavya arrives reminding her that it is not her house anymore. Vanraj then meets Anu and tells her that Kavya has lost respect in his eyes and now he just wants to become rich and successful again.

Image: Anupamaa Poster