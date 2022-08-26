Anupama 26 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj Asks Barkha & Ankush To Apologise To Anupama

The Anupama 26 August 2022 episode begins with GK telling Anuj and Anupama that he is planning to work from home. Anuj feels sorry as due to his condition everyone's work routines are disturbed. Anuj also tells Anupama that he cannot imagine how she handled everything in his absence. The duo then spend some romantic time with each other as Anuj puts a rose in Anupama’s hair and also plants a kiss on the latter's cheeks. However, the two become awkward when little Anu enters the room.

Anupama 26 August 2022 Written Update

Barkha and Ankush come to talk to Anuj. They plead to him to listen to them once and not throw them out of the Kapadia mansion. Anuj says that it is them who started all this. While talking with Barkha and Ankush, Anuj's health condition deteriorates. Shilpa then enters the room and decides to call the doctor.

On the hand, Leela surprises the Shahs by telling them that she is planning Samar's wedding. Samar gets irked after listening to this and he tells Leela that she cannot force him into a marriage. Vanraj and Hasmuk too take Samar's side. However, Leela remains adamant about her decision. Samar gets upset with this and leaves the place.

Anuj asks Anupama to send Ankush and Barkha away

The doctor treats Anuj and tells Anupama that there is nothing to worry about. Anuj asks Anupama to send Ankush and Barkha away. Anupama calms Anuj and tells him to relax. Later, Barkha pleads to Anupama to let them stay at the house as she tells her that Ankush is not well. Later, Anuj asks Ankush and Barkha to apologise to Anupama for all the wrongs that they have done so far.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that Barkha and Ankush apologise to Anupama. They then visit the Shahs where Vanraj refuses to listen to them.

(Image: Anupamaa Poster)