Anupama 26 March 2022 Written Update: Anupama Goes To Udaipur With Anuj

Anupama 26 March 2022 episode begins with Abhimanyu going to Akshara's room and trying to console her. they both then hug each other when Kairav comes inside to let them select the engagement ring. They both then select the rings to which Kairav says that he will keep them safe. As the family gets ready for the engagement, Kairav gives the ring to Vansh but he loses it. On the other hand, Aarohi plans to hide the car so that no one learns about the accident.

Anupama 26 March 2022 Written Update

In a flashback, as Anuj reveals he has to visit Udaipur, Bapuji asks Anu to go with him. On the other hand, as Anuj and Anu head towards the city, Anu tells him to focus on his meeting and assures him that she will look around places in the city by herself. She then bumps into Akshara and keeps Akshara, Abhimanyu’s engagement ring in her bag. Anu later bumps into Akshara and Abhimanyu and the latter invites her to their engagement. Anu then accompanies them to the house. On the other hand, Baa asks Kinjal to finish the juice when Rakhi enters.

Rakhi visits Shah house with her baggage

Rakhi greets everyone and tells them that as Anu is not here, she will be living in the house. She then taunts them about Anu and Anuj going for their honeymoon before marriage. Kinjal then tells her that Bapuji permitted her to go while Rakhi taunts that Udaipur is famous for destination weddings and what if they both get married in the city. On the other hand, Kairav and Vansh worry about the missing ring while Anu talks to Samar about Abhira’s engagement and dreams about her wedding with Anuj. Meanwhile, Baa cries in front of Vanraj thinking about society's taunts after Anu gets married. Later on, as Anu joins the engagement party, she dances with Akshara and Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Baa urges Vanraj to stop Anu from getting married while he joins hands with Rakhi to accomplish the same.

Anupama next episode spoiler

While Akshara, Abhimanyu and Anu dance together, Baa tells Bapuji that now she will also stoop low like Anu to make sure that Anu and Anuj do not get married.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa