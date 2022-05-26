Anupama 26 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj & Anupama Spend Some Good Time Together

Anupama 26 May 2022 episode begins with Anupama getting a new automatic gas stove on which she decides to make tea and sweets for Anuj and GK. She then looks for a lighter but Anuj comes and informs her that it's 'automatic.' He then guides Anupama on how to operate the stove. Vanraj on the other hand is seen recalling Kavya’s divorce demand.

Anupama 26 May 2022 Written Update

Anupama asks Anuj why he is in the kitchen, to which Anuj sweetly reminds her of the promise he made to her earlier where he said they would be working together in the kitchen until there is no urgency of office work. Anupama then informs Anuj that she is preparing a sweet dish for him, after which the latter began teasing her. As Anupama misses the Shahs, Anuj makes a call to Samar and Hasmuk but both of them don’t answer the call.

Shah family decides to hide Kavya and Vanraj’s issue from Anupama

Samar, Hasmuk, Pakhi, Paritosh, and others decide to hide Kavya and Vanraj’s issue from Anupama as they think that it is her first day after marriage and if they inform her then she will get worried. Then Vanraj enters and says to the Shah family that he wants to share something with all of them.

Anuj and Anupama get romantic with each other

Anuj and Anupama spend some romantic time together after their wedding as Anuj kisses Anupama’s cheek. Anupama then says Anuj that GK might see them. Anuj further tells Anupama that she should not be in the kitchen always. Anupama gets smitten by Anuj's sweet gesture.

Further, Vanraj is seen asking the Shah family to move on from Anupama as she is no longer present in the house and he will take back the responsibility of the house. Vanraj asks his family to support him as he says he is capable of taking responsibility for the house in Anupama's absence. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupama have some sweet moments with each other.

Later on, Kinjal video calls Anupama where she talks to Samar, Pakhi, and Paritosh too. Vanraj alerts the Shahs not to share anything with Anupama about the ongoing problems.

Anupama's next episode spoiler

As Anuj discusses their honeymoon with Anupama, in the precap episode it is seen that Anuj and Anupama enjoy at the beach. On the other hand, Kavya meets Anirudh.

Image: Anupamaa Poster