Anupama 27 August 2022 Written Update: Barkha And Ankush Apologise To Vanraj & Anupama

Anupama 27 August 2022 episode begins with Ankush and Barkha going on their knee to apologise to Anupama. They plead to Anupama to keep them in the Kapadia mansion and ask her if they can stay back. In response, Anupama says that it is all Anuj's call. Anuj says that Anukush and Barkha have to do one more important thing.

Anupama 27 August 2022 Written Update

Adhik proposes to Pakhi and asks the latter to get married to him. The duo spend some quality time together. Meanwhile, Leela looks for an ideal girl for Samar. Hasmuk asks Leela why she is in so much hurry to find a girl for Samar. Leela says that this is for the first time that she is getting the opportunity to find a suitable daughter-in-law for their house. Leela then admires Anupama and tells Hasmukh that she was perfect for the house. Hasmukh also praises Anupama along with Kavya and Kinjal and says that they are fortunate to have the best daughters-in-law.

Later, Barkha and Ankush arrive at the Shah house. Leela gets stunned seeing them. Anupama asks Anuj why did he send Ankush and Barkha to the Shah house. Anuj says that it is very important for Barkha and Ankush to have a realisation of the mistakes they have done so far. At the Shah house, Vanraj asks Barkha and Ankush why are they here, to which the two say that they want to apologize to Vanraj. Vanraj tells them that he can never forget what they did.

Vanraj tells Barkha and Ankush to leave. However, Ankush says that he shouldn't forget that one day he might need them. Vanraj says that day will never come. The two feel insulted and leave the place. On the other hand, Anupama, Anu and Anuj spend some quality time together.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that the Ganpati celebrations are organised at Anupama’s house where the Shahs and Kapadias come together under one roof. Anupama, Vanraj and Samar take Kinjal to the hospital after she suffers labour pain.

