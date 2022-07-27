Anupama 27 July 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Apologises To Vanraj For Her Behaviour

Anupama 27 July 2022 episode begins with Vanraj trying to console Pakhi after she breaks down. Meanwhile, at the Kapadia Mansion, Ankush asks Anupama and Anuj if they are fine. Both of them nod, however, Barkha intervenes and tells how can they be fine after Vanraj's unnecessary drama. Anuj says to Anupama that he is totally fine with her children visiting them but he only has an issue with Vanraj’s uncalled anger as it is affecting little Anu too.

Vanraj tells Pakhi that he tries his level best to be a good father, but his children consider only their mother as a friend and father as an enemy. Moreover, he tells Pakhi that she should at least consider him as her father who always thinks of his daughter's well-being.

Later, Ankush apologises to Anuj on Adhik and Barkha’s behalf and says he will surely confront them. Pakhi on the other hand apologises to Vanraj for her behaviour and says that Anupama has now moved on with her new life and doesn't love them anymore as she is busy with her new daughter. Kinjal interrupts Pakhi, however, she goes on and says that neither Anuj nor Anupama asked her to stay back even once.

Kavya is furious with Vanraj for not taking Anupama's side after Pakhi misunderstands her as she has always stood for him in front of his children. Vanraj keeps quiet and checks upon Pakhi. Then, Anupama calls Pakhi, Vanraj picks up the call and tells her that she is sleeping.

Later, Anupama gets a bad dream where she sees that she is separated from her family and Anuj. Seeing Anupama scared, Anuj wakes up and tells her that he will pray to god to keep Anupama happy forever and give all her pain to him.

Anupama and Anu decide to visit the Shah's. However, Anupama gets shocked after Pakhi asks her to leave the house after humiliating and disrespecting her.