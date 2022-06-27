Anupama 27 June 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Invites Kapadia Family To Kinjal's Baby Shower

Anupama 27 June 2022 episode begins with Bapuji apologising to Anuj on Baa’s behalf after the latter badmouths Barkha and Ankush. Anuj then asks him not to apologise while Toshu hopes that Anu and baa do not have an argument over inviting the Kapadia family. On the other hand, Anu tells Baa that she will keep insisting until she decides to invite the Kapadia family. Baa then says that she will not invite them to which Bapuji arrives and says that he will invite them. He then makes a video call to Barkha and first apologises for his behaviour at the housewarming party and then informs them about Kinjal’s baby shower. As he invites them to the function, Sara gets excited while Ankush assures them that they will certainly attend the function.

Bapuji then asks Anu to talk to Anuj because he knows that he is hurt by Baa’s words. On the other hand, Baa calls Vanraj and informs him about Kinjal’s baby shower to which he gets emotional stating what he prepared for the big day. He then adds that they should not delay the ceremony because of him and tells Baa not to invite the Kapadia family. Baa then tells him that Bapuji already did the same. She then affirms welcoming the Kapadia family in the most unexpected way.

Anu then talks to Anuj and asks whether she can stay at Shah house to make arrangements for the baby shower to which he states that even he will stay with her. Samar then arrives and gives Anu his share of money for the ceremony. Even Toshu, Bapuji and Pakhi contribute to the same which leaves Anu emotional. She then gives her contribution while Anuj also does the same. Meanwhile, Vanraj informs Baa that cash is kept in his wardrobe and urges her to inform her in case she needs more money.

While Baa, Rakhi Dave and Barkha will meet at Kinjal’s baby shower, Anu gets worried about how will she manage nad keep things calm at the ceremony.

