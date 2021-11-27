Anupama 27 November 2021 Written Update: Devika Makes Anu Realise Her Fondness For Anuj

Anupama 27 November 2021 episode begins with Kavya speaking to Vanraj but the latter keeps ignoring her. She then shouts at him and tells him that she is trying to be a good daughter-in-law and recalls how she did not react when Baa asked her to go out of the room. Vanraj then gets a call and he ignores Kavya again. On the other hand, Anuj takes Anu to a cafe to have a special paan milkshake. When Anu asks why they are here, he says that they are here to celebrate Anu and Baa's resolving relationship. Anuj then asks Anu to order to which the latter says she does not visit such cafes often and has never ordered anything by herself. Anuj then says that they will let ladies order first in their restaurant as usually men and kids order and the women have to eat whatever they choose. Anuj even suggests adding one complimentary dish for women and Anu loves the idea.

Anupama 27 November 2021 Written Update

Anuj then insists Anu to place an order to which she orders one Cheeku milkshake. Anuj then expresses his happiness and says that he got to have chocolate cake in the morning and now he is having his favourite milkshake. Anu then says that she will learn how to make the paan milkshake. She then receives a call from Pakhi who asks her to visit her school for the PTA meeting. Anu asks her to call Vanraj but Pakhi says that his phone is unavailable. Anuj then stands and tells Anu to leave immediately. As they both walk out of the cafe, Anu feels guilty of dragging Anuj in all her personal matters and wonders why he does so much for her. They both then meet Devika and the latter reveals that she bought a saree for Anu. Anuj then leaves while Anu and Devika have a conversation regarding him. Devika teases Anu for being lost in Anuj's thoughts while Anu yells at her. Anu then speaks her heart out to Devika and says that she feels guilty of dragging Anuj into all her matters to which Devika says that Anuj likes being around her and her family as he does not have a family.

Kavya gives a warning to Baa

On the other hand, as Kinjal gets ready for office, Toshu taunts her about avoiding him. Kinjal then says that she is annoyed at him for sitting at home and watching movies instead of looking for a job. Toshu then asks her whether she is happy to live with him in the house to which she says that she would be happy if he left the penthouse for her and not get kicked out from there. Meanwhile, Kavya approaches Baa and warns her not to call Anu into the house without her permission. Bapuji then arrives and they talk about not celebrating their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary and decides that they will just have some halwa. Anu hears their conversation while standing outside the house.

Anupama next episode spolier

Anu meets Vanraj and tells him that they should celebrate Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary by recreating the day and making them get married to each other again. Kavya then tries to bully Vanraj not to celebrate the anniversary in her house to which Vanraj threatens her by asking her whether she can stop him from celebrating his Baa and Bapuji's anniversary.

