Anupama 28 December 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Asks Anuj Whether He Trusts Him

Anupama 28 December 2021 episode begins with Anu asking Anuj whether he does not believe Vanraj to which he explains that has no doubt in Vanraj but he is not okay with Malvika and Vanraj's partnership. Anu then tries to make him understand that Vanraj is only focused on his career now to which Anuj says that he still cannot trust him because he betrayed Anu.

He then says that he needs to do something so that Malvika could back out of the project to which Anu says that it is okay to feel protective of his sister as he is an elder brother but Malvika is a grown-up girl and can handle her business on her own. She also convinces him to let Malvika do her business herself as she is not a kid anymore and has travelled the entire world by herself.

Anupama 28 December 2021 Written Update

As they both talk to each other, Anu accidentally says that she is in love with Anuj but changes her words immediately. Anuj spots her awkwardness and says that she is lying. He even spots that her cheeks are red and she is blushing. Malvika then arrives in a bad mood and says that the property that they decided for their restaurant was not available anymore to which Anuj calms her and assures her that he will get it for her. Malvika then says that he need not bother as Vanraj will handle everything. Vanraj then enters the room.

Kavya plans to keep an eye on Vanraj and Malvika

On the other hand, as Kavya is about to take lunch for Vanraj to his office, Baa stops her and asks whether she is only going to keep an eye on her son. She agrees to it and Baa tells her to go. Meanwhile, Malvika reveals that she has transferred Rs 50 Lakhs to Vanraj to which Anuj gets shocked. She then asks him why is he shocked to which he says that he is just concerned for her.

As Malvika gets irritated and is about to argue with Anuj, Anu intervenes and lightens everyone's mood by saying that their restaurant will be better. They all then have a fun conversation about competing against each other. Malvika then compliments Anu and says that she is too cool and asks Vanraj why did he separate from such a perfect lady. Later on, Anu lashes out at Anuj for behaving badly with his sister.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj and Anu talk to each other when the former gets an idea about how Anu feels for Anuj. On the other hand, Malvika asks Anuj and Anu why aren't they proposing to each other for marriage when they both are single.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa