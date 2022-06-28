Anupama 28 June 2022 Written Update: Shah Family Gets Excited About Kinjal’s Baby Shower

Anupama 28 June 2022 episode begins with everyone sitting together and discussing the plan for Kinjal’s baby shower while Pakhi chats with Adhik on her phone. Anu notices her and wonders whether she is overthinking Pakhi and Adhik’s friendship. She then decides not to talk to Pakhi about the same. On the other hand, as Bapuji invites the Shah family for the baby shower, Barkha lashes out at Ankush for accepting the invitation.

Anupama 28 June 2022 Written Update

Sara then lashes out at Barkha for not valuing relationships to which she tells her to behave well. Sara then breaks down in tears asking why can't they all live happily together to which Ankush sides with her. Later on, Adhik convinces Barkha to visit the Shah house. On the other hand, Anu divides all the duties between everyone and adds that the function will be for both Kinjal and Toshu.

Vanraj wants to attend Kinjal’s baby shower

Meanwhile, as Kavya and Vanraj prepare for the interview, the latter thinks about the blast happening at home. Kavya then urges him to go home and attend the ceremony to which he says that he needs the job. On the other hand, Bapuji tells baa to express her happiness and love towards others. Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave thinks that Anu should ensure the ceremony is a success. Anu, on the other hand, worries about what will happen when Barkha and Rakhi Dave will visit the Shah house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As the Kapadia family visits the Shah house, Baa stops Barkha at the door and asks her to remove the shoes to which she says that she needs to wear heels because of the length of her saree. Later on, Rakhi and Barkha meet each other for the first time.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa