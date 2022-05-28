Anupama 28 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj Surprises Anupama With A Gift

Anupama 28 May 2022 episode begins with Kinjal and Leela talking to each other. Kinjal makes Leela feel her baby. A happy Leela tells Kinjal that they will organise her baby shower once Anupama is back from her honeymoon. Both of them miss Anupama and wish that she gets all the happiness in her life. Leela then confides in Kinjal and tells her that Anupama has always taken the responsibility of the house but Kavya, on the other hand, is of absolutely no use. She doubts that something bad is going to come on their way.

Anupama 28 May 2022 Written Update

Anuj and Anupama are seen spending some romantic time together with their room beautifully decorated. Anuj asks Anupama to stop blushing and asks her what is going on in her mind. Anupama takes a packet of chips and begins eating it. Anuj then asks Anupama to show her swag to which the latter throws drama. Later Anupama asks Anuj to entertain her.

On the other hand, Banni promotes her upcoming show Banni Chow Home Delivery as she brings food for the Shah's. Samar tells Leela that as everyone was missing Anupama’s food he ordered the food from Banni.The Shah's like Banni's food.

Anuj gives a gift to Anupama

Anuj finally accepts Anupama's request and dances for her. Both of them shake their legs with each other. Later, Anuj stuns Anupama after he gifts a nightdress to her and asks her to wear it. Anuj says to Anupama that as he accepted Anupama's request, it's time for her to pay back. He tells her to get ready until he comes back from the shower.

Meanwhile, Anupama calls Devika and informs her about Anuj's gift. Devika then tells her that she has chosen the dress. Anupama refuses to wear the dress but eventually, Devika convinces her. She asks Anupama to make her honeymoon memorable. Later Anuj gets smitten by Anupama wearing the dress he gave her and the duo spend some romantic time together.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap episode spoiler, Anuj is seen sharing his painful childhood with Anupama.

Image: Anupamaa Poster