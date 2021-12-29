Anupama 29 December 2021 Written Update: Anuj Decides To Get A Surprise Gift For Malvika

Anupama 29 December 2021 episode begins with Anu and Vanraj running into each other in the office while speaking on the phone. Vanraj then asks her whether she was serious when she told Malvika that they will be competing against each other to which she says that she is serious. They both hen recall their past relationship and feel glad how they are good friends now and also add that their relationship cannot be defined. As they talk further, Anu accidentally reveals that she has feelings for Anuj to which Vanraj teases her as she blushes. As Vanraj tells Anu that he knows Anuj does not trust him, she says that he should not give him any reason to Anuj feel that he cannot be trusted.

Anupama 29 December 2021 Written Update

Meanwhile, Anuj blames himself for questioning Malvika instead of Vanraj as he trusts his sister and not him. He then realises that Malvika can use any amount of money she wants and he can't question her. He then realises that her favourite festival, Christmas is approaching and decides to surprise her with the best gift. On the other hand, Anu and Anuj while Vanraj and Malvika get involved in their meetings. Malvika then meets Anu and invites her to the Christmas party. Anu then reveals that it will be her first Christmas party ever. Malvika then asks her to bake a carrot cake for everyone while Anu asks her if she is comfortable at the Shah house.

Malvika asks Anuj and Anu to propose to each other for marriage

As Malvika leaves, she asks Anuj and Anu that as they both are single, why didn't they propose to each other for marriage. This leaves them in an awkward situation. On the other hand, as everyone is about to decorate the Christmas tree, Malvika rugs baa to do it while Bapuji and Mamaji argue for becoming Santa Claus. At Anuj's home, Anu prepares a carrot cake while Anuj plays a prank on her by saying that he cut his finger. Anu begins to cry but he apologises to her and reveals that he was joking.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu gets upset on realising that Anuj got hurt, the latter asks her whether she has fallen in love with him. Anu blushes on hearing this and turns her face. On the other hand, Malvika goes down on one knee and urges Bapuji to get Anu and Anuj married. This leaves everyone in shock.

