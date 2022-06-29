Anupama 29 June 2022 Written Update: Baa Keeps Insulting Barkha As She Visits Shah House

Anupama 29 June 2022 episode begins with Pakhi calling Adhik and asking when will he be arriving to which he teases her and says that he will not come. Pakhi gets anxious and urges him to attend the function to which he agrees. As she ends the call, she sees Baa standing behind her and gets shocked. As Baa asks whose call it was, she snaps and tells her not to invade her privacy. Later on, Rakhi arrives at the Shah house while Anu welcomes her. Baa then get into a fight with Rakhi but Anu intervenes and urges them to make the day memorable for Kinjal.

Anupama 29 June 2022 Written Update

Rakhi then taunts Baa about Vanraj not attending the baby shower and asks whether Anuj will be taking over his place. Anuj denies it and gives a befitting reply to Rakhi. Anu then gets anxious thinking about how will she handle Baa, Rakhi, and Barkha under the same roof. The Kapadia family then arrives to which Baa tells Anu to step aside because she wants to welcome them. Baa then greets everyone and taunts Barkha about wearing a saree and not a backless dress. As everyone enters the house, Baa stops them and asks them to remove their shoes. While Sara compliments the house, Barkha taunts that it is quite small. On hearing this, Baa gives her a befitting reply.

Barkha and Rakhi meet for the first time

Anu then introduces Rakhi to Barkha and they both then shake hands. Anu then gives badges to everyone with their relationships with the baby written over them. Barkha gets annoyed seeing grandmother written on it while Sara says she loves her tag.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu dances with everyone while celebrating the event with both Kinjal and Toshu. As they perform the rituals, Rakhi video calls Vanraj and informs him that Anuj is performing the rituals of a grandfather in his absence. On seeing this, Vanraj fumes with anger.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa