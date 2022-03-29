Anupama 29 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Confronts Baa And Vanraj After Love Confession

Anupama 29 March 2022 episode begins with Anu stepping inside the house while the power goes off. As she walks in, Vanraj comes in front of her and taunts her that the power went off the moment she arrived in the house. Anu gives a befitting reply to her when the power comes back and she sees everyone sitting in the hall waiting for her. As Vanraj is about to taunt Anu, Bapuji raises his voice and tells him to stop. Rakhi then taunts Anu for leaving Kinjal alone to which Anu reminds her that even she was here to take care of her daughter. She then asks Rakhi to start behaving like a grandmother.

Anupama 29 March 2022 Written Update

Bapuji and Samar then inform Anu that she won the dance competition and show her the trophy to which she gets happy. Vanraj then reveals that the video of Anu's proposal to Anuj has created a buzz online and people are sharing degrading comments on her video. He reads a few comments to which Anu reads a few more while stating that she doesn't care about people talking about her. Baa then asks her whether she has gone mad in Anuj's love to which she admits the same.

Anu gives a befitting reply to Baa

Baa then tells her how she is ruining her family's image to which Anu asks her why is she creating drama when they both are not related anymore. She even reminds Baa that Kavya is her daughter-in-law and not her. This leaves Baa speechless. As Vanraj is about to taunt Anu again, she asks him to shut up and beat her and Anuj in business rather than taunting them. She then talks about her kids, Pakhi and Toshu and accuses them of getting embarrassed by their mother's happiness. She then tells them that she has suffered a lot because of them and she has the right to be happy.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu tells everyone that she has done a lot for the family and she will now think of her own happiness and marry Anuj. She even says that Vanraj, Baa, and her kids were an embarrassment for her.

