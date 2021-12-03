Anupama 3 December 2021 Written Update: Kavya Creates Drama; Vanraj's Package Arrives

Anupama 3 December 2021 episode begins with Anu visiting the Shah house and praying to God for the family while Kavya fumes at seeing her. Meanwhile, Baa gets ready and they all celebrate the anniversary while dancing together. GK observes Vanraj and Anu coming together for the celebration and tells Anuj how they kept their differences aside for the wedding. He then asks Anuj whether he feels jealous to which the latter says that he feels good to see them happy.

Anupama 3 December 2021 Written Update

As the wedding rituals end, Anuj then makes them play a couple's game to see whether they share a good bond or not. Baa and Bapuji succeed at the game while everyone cheers for them. The photographer then calls everyone for a family picture and as kavya sees Vanraj's hand on Anu's shoulder, she gets furious and pulls Anu out of the picture. Vanraj lashes out at her to which she says that she is doing the same thing that Anu did during Toshu and Kinjal's wedding. Kavya then says that earlier she was not a member of the house and this time, Anu is an outsider. Anu then says that if she needs to talk to her, she does not have to create drama and adds that she could have taken her in a corner and said what she wanted to. kavya then holds Anu's hand and drags her to a room while everyone complains to Vanraj about staying silent.

Anu warns Kavya of losing Vanraj if she crosses her line

Meanwhile, Vanraj gets a message stating that his package has been delivered. In the room, Kavya tells Anu to stop her drama and even taunts her about her changed attitude after becoming Anuj's business partner. Anu gives her a befitting reply and taunts her for being well-educated and yet staying at home without worrying about getting a job. Anu then warns her that she will lose Vanraj if she continues to create drama and humiliate his family.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Vanraj's package arrives, he hands it over to Kavya. It reveals that he has sent her divorce papers to which Kavya stands stunned while everyone is left shocked.

Image: Anupamaa Poster