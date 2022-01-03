Anupama 3 January 2022 Written Update: Anu Convinces Anuj And Malvika To Patch Up

Anupama 3 January 2022 episode begins with Malvika telling Anu to make Anuj understand and cries while hugging her. Everyone gets emotional on seeing her while Anu asks them to patch up. She further praises them for not fighting over property the way the other siblings do. Anuj and Malvika then get emotional and hug each other while everyone is in awe of them. As Malvika, Anuj and GK hug each other, Anuj grabs Anu's hand and pulls her closer. This makes Samar and Kinjal happy. As they later sit together ad have dinner, Anu and Anuj walk aside to talk to each other.

Anupama 3 January 2022 Written Update

Anuj then feels grateful to Anu for convincing Malvika as she does not listen to him at all. He further asks her to convince her to come home with them to which she asks him to do the same. Anuj then says that she convinces him like a sister-in-law but then stops immediately. As they both look for Malvika, they see her sleeping on the sofa to which Baa suggests that they can take her home tomorrow. Meanwhile, Kavya feels irritated with Malvika's presence in the house and congratulates Vanraj for Malvika becoming the owner of the Kapadia empire. Anuj then apologies to Kavya and assures her that he will take Malvika back tomorrow positively.

Vanraj has something big in his mind

As Vanraj and Kinjal help Malvika sleep on the couch, he looks at the burnt property papers and thinks of something. On the other hand, while Kinjal thanks Toshu for the Christmas gift, the latter talks about Anuj transferring the empire to Malvika. He then says that it will make Malvika more powerful than Anuj while Kinjal worries whether Vanraj is thinking the same. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu walk home together while the former apologises to her for pulling her closer for the group hug. She then says that she did not feel much awkward to which Anuj gets shocked as she didn't feel bad about what he did.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, Vanraj asks Malvika whether she wants to rule the Kapadia Empire or not to which she asks him whether he is trying to manipulate her. She then walks away saying that she will do whatever she wants to and will even give away the empire to Vanraj and leave if she wants to.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa