Anupama 31 December 2021 Written Update: Anu Decides To Express Her Love To Anuj

Anupama 31 December 2021 episode begins with Anu and Malvika walking into the house while the latter apologising to everyone for leaving abruptly. Bapuji and GK both giggle as they discuss how Malvika's wish to see Anu and Anuj get married was right. Anuj then thanks Anu for convincing Malvika like a sister-in-law. Anu blushes on hearing this and reveals that even Malvika said the same. Everyone then switches on the music, dances together and enjoy the party.

Anupama 31 December 2021 Written Update

As everyone dances together, Bapuji and GK take Anu aside and reveal that they want a gift from her on Christmas. They then mention that they want the same thing that Malvika asked for. They also tell that they know she also loves Anuj the way he loves her. Anu blushes and tells them that she wants Malvika and Anuj to spend some time together first while GK tells her that she should not waste time anymore as they both have already wasted so many years staying apart. Anu then decides to propose to Anuj tonight. Later on, Samar announces that h has planned a game for the party but Malvika interrupts him and says that Toshu has a surprise for everyone.

Toshu apologises to Anu

As everyone gets confused about what the surprise could be, Toshu walks towards Anu and apologises for his past behaviour. he even expresses his guilt of lashing out at his own mother and ill-treating her. He also reveals that he soon learnt that Rakhi Dave's intentions were not good and assured Anu that he will try and become the same Toshu again who Kinjal fell in love with. Anu gets emotional on hearing this and hugs Toshu with love. Toshu then expresses his gratitude towards Malvika and Vanraj for giving him an opportunity to work in their company. Further, as the Santa Clauses distribute gifts to everyone, they realise that the boxes are empty. Bapuji and GK then reveal that their blessings and best wishes are in those boxes. Samar and Nandini then invite everyone to play a game and explain the rules. They mention that everyone has to try and put their garland into someone else's neck. Anu challenges Anuj that she will put the garland in his neck.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj had planned a surprise for Malvika, he reveals that he has transferred the Kapadia industry in her name as he is not his biological brother. Adding further about he was adopted, he tells Malvika that the company does not belong to him. Malvika loses her calm on hearing his and lashes out at him.

