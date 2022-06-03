Anupama 3 June 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Decide To Adopt Little Anu

Anupama 3 June 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj returning home while the latter asks her to speak her heart out. On the other hand, Kinjal tells Kavya that she needs to decide what's wrong and what's right. She even asks her to give her decision a second thought and take inspiration from Anu and Vanraj's mature separation. Later on, Anu expresses her fear to become a mother again and adds that it is a big responsibility.

Anupama 3 June 2022 Written Update

Kinjal then tells Kavya that whatever might be her decision, she will not let her go until the baby arrives. Meanwhile, Anu tells Anuj that she already has three kids and now Kinjal's baby will need her as well. She then adds that she cannot think of becoming a mother again to which Anuj feels sorry for making her feel uncomfortable. Anu reveals how she loves the fact that they both can have unfiltered conversations with each other and adds that she is ready to take the responsibility of a child. This leaves Anuj in shock.

Anu and Anuj meet little Anu

As they both hug each other with happiness, Anuj asks how will society reacts after they learn about their decision. Anu then says that they shouldn't listen to what society says and focus on whether little Anu wants to come into their lives or not. they both then visit the orphanage and meet Anu. As Anu learns about her adoption, she gets excited and hugs Anuj and Anu. While leaving for school, little Anu reminds them to return and take her along with them. As Anu and Anuj reach home, Barkha opens the door.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, while Pakhi is seen dancing, Anu meets Anuj's family for the first time.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa