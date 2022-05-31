Anupama 31 May 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Meet Little Anu In Orphanage

Anupama 31 May 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj entering the orphanage with balloons in their hand. On the other hand, Toshu serves juice to Kinjal and speaks his heart about how he gained respect for all the mothers while realising how difficult it was to give birth to a child. They both then hope that they get a daughter just like Anu while Kinjal prays to God that she will become a mother like Anu. Toshu then says that he will soon find a job and take the burden off Vanraj's shoulders.

Anupama 31 May 2022 Written Update

While Toshu says that he will spoil their daughter the way Vanraj spoiled Pakhi, Kinjal says that she will be strict like Anu. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu get emotional as the former recalls his birthday celebration at the orphanage in the past. They both then pray that every child gets to celebrate their birthday. As they both go inside, they see a kid dancing and applaud her.

Anuj and Anu get smitten by meeting little Anu

As the guests gift something to the girl, she gives a befitting reply and says that she did not perform for a gift but for herself. The guest then bad-mouths the girl in front of Anuj and Anu which leaves the latter furious. Anuj then slams them for calling out the girl's attitude. As Anu and Anuj meet the little girl, they get surprised to learn that even her name is Anu. On the other hand, little Anu praises Anuj and Anu and wishes to have parents like her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

The little girl reveals how much she loves the beach to which Anu and Anuj take her to the beach and spend quality time with her. On the other hand, as Toshu and Kinjal spend time together, the latter loses her balance and falls down.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa