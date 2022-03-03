Anupama 3 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Expresses Her Concern About Toshu And Kinjal

Anupama 3 March 2022 episode begins with Vanraj asking everyone why Anu hasn't returned with her boyfriend to which Anu arrives and informs that she went to get sweets. She then tells Kinjal that she will cook for her to which the latter feels sorry for spoiling her birthday celebration. Anu then assures her that her pregnancy news is nothing compared to her birthday. Baa then tells Kinjal that grandmothers do not celebrate birthdays and their happiness only lies in their grandkids. Mamaji then takes a dig at Baa while Bapuji makes her realize that one should not make their identity only as a mother or a grandmother as they have their own life to live.

Anupama 3 March 2022 Written Update

Later on, Samar takes Anu and surprises her with a huge plate of 45 dishes on her 45th birthday. Anu then manages to guess who made which dish and in the end, she gets smitten by seeing her favourite tamarind on the plate. She states that Anuj got it for her. Samar then celebrates her birthday by telling that all these years she was always in the kitchen during every celebration but this year will not be the same.

Baa forces Kinjal to quit her job

On the other hand, Anu runs into Vanraj and tells him to talk to Toshu about becoming a father and how things might change between her and Kinjal. Vanraj assures her that he will guide Toshu. Meanwhile, Baa tells Kinajl that she should stop going office from today but she denies it. Anu then tries to convince Baa by stating that even she did not stop doing household work dur8ing her pregnancy then why should Kinjal do the same. Baa then taunts Anu for her relationship with Anuj and walks away. Anu then asks Kinjal whether she informed Rakhi about the pregnancy to which she says no. She asks her to inform her mother to which she agrees. They all then receive a gift addressed to Baa and as they open it, they find a fake snake. Rakhi Dave then arrives at the Shah house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Rakhi Dave arrives at Shah House, she tells Kinjal to pack her bags and accompany her. She then tells her that her grandkid will be born in a mansion and not in a family like the Shahs. This leaves everyone in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupama