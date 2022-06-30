Anupama 30 June 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Insults Baa For Giving Old Jewellery To Kinjal

Anupama 30 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu informing everyone that they will celebrate the day with various fun activities. On the other hand, Pakhi and Adhik share a moment together while Samar notices that. He then asks Pakhi what was going on to which she walks away. Samar thinks that he cannot let Adhik and Pakhi get close. Anu then asks all the ladies to help Kinjal get ready.

Anupama 30 June 2022 Written Update

All the ladies start decking up Kinjal while dancing around her. As Kinjal gets ready, Pakhi announces her arrival and she walks in. As Kinjal walks in, she slips but Anuj manages to save her. On the other hand, Toshu looks at the arrangements while Samar assures him that everything is fine. They both then share a warm hug. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Kavya receive photos from Samar and they get excited seeing the family have fun together.

Vanraj gets furious seeing the Kapadia family at Kinjal’s baby shower

Baa then misses Vanraj and video calls him. While she gives a glimpse of the ceremony, Rakhi takes the phone and shows him how Anuj is taking his place in the family. On seeing this, Vanraj fumes and disconnects the call. Meanwhile, Ankush teases Anuj about becoming a grandfather right after getting married. Rakhi then sees a bill for jewellery polishing and lashes out at Baa for gifting old jewellery to Kinjal. Bapuji then stands up for Baa and warns Rakhi not to insult Baa. He then says that Baa has given the gift with love. As the next ritual begins, Baa stops Rakhi and tells Anu to perform first.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha gives numerous expensive gifts to Kinjal to which the latter says that she doesn't need to give so much. Barkha then taunts everyone that they are Kapadias and they don't gift just flowers to anyone. On the other hand, Rakhi wishes Kinjal’s baby to be classy like her and whispers the same in her ear. Baa gets angry at her for trying to make Kinjal’s baby like her. As they both get into a heated argument, Anu mocks them and says that they should let the baby know how its grandmothers fight.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa