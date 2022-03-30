Anupama 30 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Defends Herself In Front Of Her Family

Anupama 30 March 2022 episode begins with Anu talking to Pakhi and Toshu and reminding them of how she never felt embarrassed by them during their childhood. She then addresses Rakhi and asks her how is she teaching her about the right thing when she doesn't even respect her husband. Rakhi then gets furious and tells Anu to shut up but Anu warns her to lower her voice. She then reminds everyone how much she did for her family's happiness and now she will do something for her own happiness.

Anupama 30 March 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, GK talks to Anuj and asks him if he is tensed about Anu to which Anuj says that he knows she will handle the situation well. Meanwhile, as Anu continues to defend herself, Pakhi and Toshu try to blackmail her but she gives them a befitting reply which leaves them speechless. She even reminds them about their childhood and how their drama never made her feel embarrassed. She then recalled the time when Pakhi went to live with Kavya while Toshu left his family to live in a penthouse. Anu then warns them that this time she will not get blackmailed because she is not wrong.

Bapuji, Samar, Mamaji and Kinjal laud Anu

Baa asks Anu whether she is fighting with her family for an outsider like Anuj to which she clarifies and asks her whether they think of her as her own. She further tells Baa that nobody understands what a mother goes through and this time she will focus on her happiness. She also makes it clear to Pakhi that even if she doesn't talk to her, she will still be her mother and then tells Toshu that she has a right to his baby and no one can take it away from her. Bapuji, Samar, Mamaji and Kinjal then clap for Anu.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Bapuji tells Baa that Anu's wedding will be held in Shah's house. Later on, as everyone preps for Anu's wedding, Baa arrives and curses Anu saying that she hopes something bad happens at her wedding. This leaves everyone in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa