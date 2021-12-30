Anupama 30th December 2021 Written Update: Malvika Urges Bapuji To Let Anuj Marry Anu

Anupama 30th December 2021 episode begins with Anuj apologising to Anu for playing a prank on her while the latter asks him to promise that he will not repeat it again. later on, Anuj feels that Anu has been behaving differently these days and asks her what is she hiding from him. Meanwhile, Anu thinks that it is not a good time to express her love to Anuj as he has met his sister after such a long time and she might feel neglected because of her. On the other hand, at Shah house, as Malvika is about to put a star on top of the Christmas tree, Kavya puts it before she does that leaves her upset. She then lashes out at Kavya telling her that she puts the star every year to which she lashes out at her in return. Kavya also tells her that she has no manners to speak to her elders but instead of getting annoyed, Malvika hugs her tightly.

Anupama 30 December 2021 Written Update

Meanwhile, Anuj asks Anu whether she loves him, to which she blushes and leaves Anuj elated. Anuj then realises that it was a dream and thinks that it is never going to happen. At Shah house, Malvika gets excited and thanks Vanraj for closing the deal while kavya comes and interrupts them. Kavya then accuses them of lying to everyone that they both know each other for 17 days. Malvika then creates drama and reveals that they did lie to her and says that they know each other for 18 days. This leaves Kavya annoyed but Malvika doesn't stop and continue to pull her leg. She then assures Kavya that she is only Vanraj's business partner.

Malvika gets upset with Anu

As everyone gets ready for the party, even GK arrives dressed as Santa Claus along with Bapuji and Mamaji. As Anuj and Anu arrive, Malvika gets sad saying that they look so beautiful together and will surely win the best-dressed award tonight. She then gets dramatic and proposes to Bapuji to let Anu get married to her brother. Everyone gets shocked on hearing this while Bapuji says that they need time to think as it is a very critical topic. As she keeps insisting on him, Anu tells her to stop. Malvika gets angry at her and walks out but Anu manages to convince her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone celebrates Christmas together at the Shah house, GK and Bapuji ask Anu to say yes to getting married to Anuj.

