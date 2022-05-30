Anupama May 30, 2022 Written Update: Anuj Visits His Orphanage With Anu

Anupama May 30, 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu spending quality time with each other. Anuj then expresses her delight at Anu wearing the clothes he gifted despite her being uncomfortable. He then adds that her comfort will always be his priority to which Anu says that this applies to him as well. As Anu says that he has given her everything, Anuj adds that he hasn't given her a family yet. He reveals how he has a family who loves him a lot to which Anu says that she is eager to meet them. He then suggests that they can visit America to meet his family.

Anupama 30 May 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Kavya enters the house at 4 in the morning, Baa meets her. She then taunts her for reaching home late to which Kavya walks away. The next morning, Bapuji, Toshu and Pakhi get excited as they watch Anu and Anuj's pictures from Mumbai. Even Vanraj gets happy seeing their photos. Samar then serves tea to Vanraj which leaves the latter in awe. On the other hand, Anuj and Anu visit all the temples in Mumbai. Anu then asks Anuj to choose a place he wants to visit to which he gets nostalgic. He then takes her to the orphanage from where his journey began.

Anirudh becomes Kavya's business partner

Kavya asks baa to check the muhurat when she can start her business and leaves the family in shock. She then reveals that Anirudh is investing in her startup to which Baa lashes out at her. Pakhi then says that only Anu can talk to Kavya but baa suggests that they should not drag her into their family matter. On the other hand, Anuj gets teary-eyed as he visits his orphanage.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Kinjal tells Toshu that she has a feeling that Anu will become a mother again. On the other hand, as Anu and Anuj enter the orphanage, they meet a girl named Anu.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa