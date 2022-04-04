Anupama 4 April 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Plan To Have A Simple Wedding

Anupama 4 April 2022 episode begins with Anu, Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar and Mamaji entering the house when they see Baa sitting and waiting for them with all the jewellery. As they get shocked at seeing her, Baa shows them the jewellery and says that this is all they have. She then asks them to take it all and leave some money for her to consume poison as they will get bankrupt after hosting Anu's wedding. She further reveals how they might go homeless as Toshu and Vanraj do not have stable jobs.

Anupama 4 April 2022 written update

As Baa walks away, Anu and others stand in shock. On the other hand, Anuj reveals his plan for the wedding to Devika and says that he will make it lavish. He even tells Devika to make certain arrangements as their wedding will surely grab attention.

Meanwhile, Anu convinces Bapuji to keep their wedding simple as she does not want to burden him financially. As she further tries to make everyone understand that she can get married in a simple saree, they tell her that it may be her second marriage, but it is Anuj's first marriage and he will surely have some desire. This leaves Anu stunned.

Anuj and Anu care for each other's sentiments

On the other hand, as Anuj expresses his desire for the wedding, Devika tells him that there is a chance of Anu not liking his idea. She then recalls the time when everyone talked about a grandmother getting married and tells Anuj that Anu will want to keep their wedding low key. Anuj then thinks about the same.

Meanwhile, Toshu tells Vanraj that his friend is visiting the city and that he is thinking of approaching him with a business proposal. Vanraj gets happy at learning it and they both prepare to meet him. Kavya overhears their conversation and wonders why they get so excited for such trivial things.

Later on, Anu meets Anuj and they discuss their wedding plan. Anuj then tells her that they will have a simple wedding to which Anu gets angry at him for becoming the bigger person. She then asks him not to blindly follow what she wants but have his own opinion too. They both then discuss and arrive at a conclusion that they will conduct a simple wedding. They inform the same to everyone as well.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Toshu meets his friends, they see Anu and Anuj together and take a dig at Toshu for his mother roaming with her boyfriend. Toshu loses his calm and gets violent with them. Anuj and Anu then intervene and try to stop him but he lashes out at them stating that this will now happen every single day.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa