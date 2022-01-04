Anupama 4 January 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Persuades Malvika To Takeover Kapadia Empire

Anupama 4 January 2022 episode begins with Anuj asking Anu whether she felt bad when he hid the truth from her. Anu then says that she did not feel bad about it to which he feels grateful towards her. Anuj then recalls how he always got more than he deserved so he just wanted to prove himself.

On the other hand, as Vanraj reaches the living room, he sees Malvika removing the Christmas decorations to which he asks her to step down and says that the maid will do the same. She then asks him whether he was shocked to hear about her and Anuj but Vanraj says no. She then gets emotional as she goes down memory lane and asks Vanraj to forget what happened last night.

Anupama 4 January 2022 Written Update

Malvika then assures Vanraj that Anuj is a good man and reveals that she will be burning the Company papers and refers to Anuj as an idiot. Vanraj then asks whether she doesn't want to become the owner of the Kapadia Empire to which she says that she cannot take any responsibility so it is best to let Anuj handle everything. On the other hand, Anuj gets emotional and tells Anu how he showered all the love on Malvika and adds that he was lucky to have parents.

Meanwhile, Vanraj tries to convince Malvika to keep the company in her name and tells her that Anuj might be trying to make her a responsible person by giving all the responsibility to her but Malvika doesn't agree with him. She then asks if he is trying to manipulate her to which he doesn't say anything.

Anuj confesses he wants to be like her

Malvika then says that she wants to be free and be with her brother. She further tells Vanraj that she can even give away the business to him and leave whenever she feels like it. Vanraj then asks her what happened in the past that made her leave her brother to which Malvikia gets stunned and walks away.

Later on, while Anuj speaks his heart out to Anu, she praises him for being down to earth. Anuj then asks whether money means everything to her to which she denies it. On the other hand, Malvika meets Vanraj again and asks him to give his divorce idea a second thought to which he says that it is his final decision and adds that marrying Kavya was his biggest mistake. Malvika then hugs him to calm him down while Kavya looks at them through the window. Anuj then reveals that he has another secret about his past but is unable to reveal it to her. Anu then asks him not to worry and asks him to open up only when he feels right.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Kavya approaches Malvika and warns her to stay away from her husband and stop hugging him for no reason to which Malvika calls her PC. Kavya asks what is PC to which she says that she is 'pati chor' (husband thief). On the other hand, as Vanraj helps Anu adjust her saree, he sees Anu making a promise to GK.

Image: Anupamaa Poster