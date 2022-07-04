Anupama 4 July 2022 Spoiler: How Will Vanraj React To Pakhi And Adhik's Affair?

Anupama is among the top-rated shows on television. It garnered massive attention from fans for its fresh plotline and performances of the cast members. While the latest episodes take fans into the fun-filled baby shower ceremony of Kinjal, it depicts how the entire family along with the Kapadia family play games during the function. Amid the fun-filled ceremony, Vanraj arrives home and a shocking incident happens which shook everyone. Read further ahead to know more about what will happen in Anupama 4 July 2022 episode.

Anupama 4 July 2022 Spoiler

Anupama 4 July 2022 spoiler begins with Anu, Anuj and others dancing together to a Bollywood song while Adhik grabs Pakhi’s hand and takes her inside a room. Meanwhile, Vanraj spots them together and furiously drags Adhik outside the room and gives him a tight slap. This makes Anuj furious and he lashes out at him. While Vanraj and Anuj are about to get into a heated argument over Adhik taking advantage of Pakhi, the latter screams and informs everyone that she agreed to go with Adhik to the room. While everyone stands in shock listening to her, Pakhi reminds Vanraj of his extra-marital affair and adds that if he can have an affair with a girl while being married, why can’t she spend time with a boy whom she likes and who likes her in return. This leaves everyone stunned.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Rakhi manipulates Barkha and tells her that Anu wants to have everything in life including her kids, her in-laws, her ex-husband, Anuj, and the academy as well. Barkha says that it doesn't matter to her to which Rakhi reveals the horrific past incidents of the Shah family. Anu overhears their conversation and agrees with Rakhi stating that she wants everything in life. She further gives a befitting reply to Rakhi which leaves her speechless. Later on, as the game begins, the family enjoy together. After a while, Barkha meets Rakhi and taunts her for Kinjal’s love for Anu to which Rakhi asks her to join hands with her against the Shah family. On the other hand, while everyone discusses what song should be played at a baby shower ceremony, Anuj makes a filmy entry.

Image: A still from Anupama