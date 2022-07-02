Anupama 2 July 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Manipulates Barkha Against The Shah Family

Anupama 2 July 2022 episode begins with Rakhi confronting Barkha about how Anu owns the Kapadia empire despite Barkha being the elder one in the family. She further tells her that Anu wants to have everything in life including her kids, her in-laws, her ex-husband, Anuj, and the academy as well. Barkha says that it doesn't matter to her to which Rakhi reveals the horrific past incidents of the Shah family. Barha gets shocked listening to the same but says that she doesn't care.

Anupama 2 July 2022 Written Update

While Rakhi and Barkha talk to each other, Anu overhears their conversation and agrees with Rakhi stating that she wants everything in life. She further gives a befitting reply to Rakhi which leaves her speechless. Later on, as the game begins, the family enjoy together. As Kinjal expresses her love for Anu and adds that she wants her to be her baby’s godmother, Rakhi fumes with anger. She further praises her for being the best mother anyone could have and mentions that she could only stay in the house because of her.

Barkha taunts Rakhi for Kinjal's love for Anu

Anu then makes Kinjal understand the value of her mother Rakhi and adds that she was away from her because she wanted to earn money and give her the best life. After a while, Barkha meets Rakhi and taunts her for Kinjal’s love for Anu to which Rakhi asks her to join hands with her against the Shah family. On the other hand, while everyone discusses what song should be played at a baby shower ceremony, Anuj makes a filmy entry.

Anupama next episode spoiler

While Anu, Anuj and others dance together to a Bollywood song, Adhik grabs Pakhi’s hand and takes her inside a room. Meanwhile, Vanraj spots them together and drags Adhik outside the room and gives him a tight slap. This makes Anuj furious and he lashes out at him.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa