Anupama 4 March 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Dave Visits The Shah House

Anupama 4 March 2022 episode begins with Rakhi arriving at the Shah house while dancing while Vanraj recalls the time when they indulged in a heated argument the last time she visited the house. Baa gets annoyed with Rakhi thinking that they do not reveal pregnancy before three months but her celebration will disclose it among all their neighbours. Rakhi then greets everyone and tells them that her sources informed her about Kinjal's pregnancy.

Kinjal then gets emotional on seeing her and they both hug each other. Anu tells Toshu to greet his mother-in-law while she recalls how Baa never invited her mother during her pregnancy. She then assures that Kinjal will not have to go through what she went through in her life.

Anupama 4 March 2022 Written Update

Anu then greets Rakhi and then everyone joins them and celebrate Kinjal's pregnancy together by dancing. While Vanraj stands furious on seeing Rakhi, Anu asks him to dance with everyone for the sake of his grandkid. Rakhi then tells Kinjal to pack her bags as she will be taking her to their house. Bapuji then asks her to come inside the house and talk. Rakhi then tells them that she will not let her grandkid be born in a lower-middle-class household at any cost and adds that her daughter will get all the luxuries at their mansion.

Kinjal decides to stay at Shah House

Baa and Rakhi then get into an argument while Anu tries to calm them down. She then tells them that only Kinjal will decide what she wants to do because she is the one who will be going to be a mother. Kinjal then thanks Anu for being the best mother to which Rakhi gets jealous and asks her who she is. Kinjal then consoles her but informs her that she will be staying in the house and will not be accompanying her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kinjal decides to stay at Shah house, Rakhi demands Anu to stay with Kinjal during her pregnancy. While Baa agrees with Rakhi's decision, Anu is in a dilemma.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa