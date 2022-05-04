Anupama 4 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Go On A Date To Their College

Anupama 4 May 2022 episode begins with Baa taunting Anu about going on a date. Anu then replies that anyone can go on a date and even suggests she should go out with Bapuji. This leaves Baa speechless. Anu then assures her that she will complete all the household chores before going out with Anuj. Kanta then arrives to which Baa gets shocked and asks her what is she doing in the house. Kanta then reveals she spent the night in the house and even asks Baa to spend some time at Dolly's house.

Anupama 4 May 2022 Written Update

Anu then meets Kinjal and asks for her help to get ready for her date. Kinjal asks her to wear the maroon suit while Kavya gets jealous of Anu. She asks Vanraj about going on a date to which, Baa scolds her not to talk about such things in front of her. Anuj then arrives on a bike and eagerly waits for Anu. Vanraj steps out of the house and furiously looks at him. as Anu and Anuj step out of the house, Vanraj calls Anuj and asks him to have a word with him. Anu then intervenes and asks Vanraj to talk to Anuj after they return. Toshu then decides to take Kinjal to the doctor while Samar and Pakhi plan to go have ice cream. Kavya asks if she can join them to which they ask her to help them during the wedding.

Anuj and Anu go on a romantic bike ride

As Anu and Anuj go on a bike ride, the latter asks her to grab him tightly and leaves her blushing. On the other hand, Baa tells Vanraj that Bapuji is hiding something from everyone. She then adds that she has spotted Bapuji having some medicines secretly. Meanwhile, Anuj takes Anu to their college and leaves her in surprise.

Anupama next episode spoiler

While Anu and Anuj spend some romantic time together, Devika and others plan a special theme for the sangeet night.

Image: A Still from Anupama